Holiday travel forecast: When to fly, drive this Christmas and New Year's

(NEW YORK) -- This Christmas and New Year's holiday period is expected to be the busiest on record.

More than 122 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1 -- a 2.2% jump from last year's record high of 119.7 million travelers, according to AAA.

Here's what you need to know before you head to the airport or hit the road:

Air travel

About 8.03 million people are expected to fly within the U.S. over the holidays -- a 2.3% increase from last year, according to AAA.

Florida, Southern California and Hawaii are topping the domestic destinations list for the holidays, according to AAA’s booking data, showing many travelers have decided to forgo a white Christmas for fun in the sun.

United Airlines said it is expecting its busiest winter holiday season ever, with the Saturday after Christmas -- Dec. 27 -- forecast to be the airline's most crowded day.

American Airlines said its planning for four flights to depart each minute over its holiday period, from Dec. 18 through Jan. 5. American said its busiest day will be Friday, Dec. 19, followed by Sunday, Jan. 4.

The Transportation Security Administration said it anticipates Sunday, Dec. 28, will be its busiest day, followed by Sunday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Dec. 29, as people return from Christmas trips and head out for New Year's.

Road travel

About 109.5 million people are forecast to travel by car over the holidays, up 2% from last year, AAA said.

The weekend before Christmas -- which falls on Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21 -- is expected to be especially busy, and so is the day after Christmas, Friday, Dec. 26, according to analytics company INRIX.

Christmas Day and New Year's Day -- which both fall on Thursdays -- are anticipated to be the quietest days on the roads, INRIX said.

And some good news for drivers: GasBuddy said the national average for gas prices has dropped to $2.79 per gallon as of Dec. 22.

