Historians sue over Trump's attempt to ignore Presidential Records Act

(WASHINGTON) -- The world's largest association of historians is suing the Trump administration over a recent effort to justify the president keeping his official records rather than turning them over to the National Archives.

The American Historical Association and a second organization, American Oversight, filed the suit in Washington, D.C., District Court Monday, describing the case as an attempt to "preserve the historical record that belongs to the American people, before it is forever lost."

"This case is about the preservation of records that document our nation's history, and whether the American people are able to access and learn from that history," the complaint said.

Last week, the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel issued an advisory opinion that stated Trump "need not further comply" with the decades-old law governing the handover of presidential records for public preservation after a president leaves office.

American Oversight, which is a nonprofit watchdog group, and the American Historical Association, which was founded in 1884 and is comprised of more than 10,000 historians, are asking a federal judge to declare that the Presidential Records Act is constitutional and to block Trump from using the opinion to justify keeping official records for himself.

"The Administration's actions nullifying a law duly enacted by Congress, based on a legal determination that contravenes a decision of the Supreme Court, violate the separation of powers twice over," the complaint said.

Passed by Congress in the wake of the Watergate scandal, the Presidential Records Act established that official presidential records -- such as emails, phone records, and other materials created by White House staff over the course of their official duties -- become public property and are maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration.

After his first term in office, Trump was accused of violating the Presidential Records Act by storing boxes of sensitive presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and taking steps to thwart the government's efforts to retrieve them.

He was indicted for allegedly retaining classified information and obstructing justice, though the case was dismissed over U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's concerns about the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith.

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