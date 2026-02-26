Hillary Clinton set to be deposed in House Oversight Committee's Epstein probe

(CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK) -- Former President and first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton are facing lawmakers this week over their ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Clintons are scheduled to participate in closed-door depositions with the House Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York, after months of continuous negotiations over their appearance.

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear on Thursday, with Bill Clinton appearing the day after. Friday's deposition will be the first time a former president has appeared in front of a congressional panel since former President Gerald Ford in 1983.

The committee first attempted to subpoena the Clintons in July of last year as Republicans demanded more information on the former president's travels on Epstein's private aircraft and what the committee called the "family's past relationship" with Epstein and his convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as part of their probe into Epstein.

The Clintons were subpoenaed to appear under oath in front of the committee for a deposition in January, but failed to comply, arguing the subpoenas were without legal merit. Rather, they proposed a four-hour transcribed interview instead.

David Kendall, the Clintons' lawyer, argued that the couple has no information relevant to the committee's investigation of the federal government's handling of investigations into Epstein and Maxwell, and should not be required to appear for in-person testimony. Kendall contends the Clintons should be permitted to provide the limited information they have to the committee in writing.

Former Secretary of State Clinton "has no personal knowledge of Epstein or Maxwell's criminal activities, never flew on his aircraft, never visited his island, and cannot recall ever speaking to Epstein. She has no personal knowledge of Maxwell's activities with Epstein," Kendall wrote in an Oct. 6 letter to the committee. "President Clinton's contact with Epstein ended two decades ago, and given what came to light much after, he has expressed regret for even that limited association."

Republican House Oversight Chairman James Comer responded that the committee was "skeptical" of the claim that the Clintons only had limited information.

"[T]he Committee believes that it should be provided in a deposition setting, where the Committee can best assess its breadth and value," Comer responded in October.

Comer had long threatened to hold the Clintons in contempt if they failed to appear before the committee, so when they didn't, a contempt resolution was drafted and put to a vote. The Oversight Committee passed the contempt resolution, with nine Democrats voting in favor of it, teeing it up for a full House vote.

At the last minute, before the resolution was brought for a full House vote, the Clintons agreed to sit for a deposition, postponing further consideration of a contempt vote.

This week's interviews with committee investigators will be video recorded and transcribed in accordance with the House's deposition rules.

"We look forward to questioning the Clintons as part of our investigation into the horrific crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors," Comer said in a statement when the deposition was agreed upon.

While the Clintons have agreed to speak with the committee behind closed doors, they have still pushed for public hearings as part of the committee's probe into Epstein.

"I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared," Bill Clinton wrote in a lengthy post on X. "If they want answers, let's stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about."

Hillary Clinton has echoed her husband's sentiments while also continuing to call for the full release of the Epstein files, which they have accused the Department of Justice of selectively releasing.

"It is something that needs to be totally transparent," Hillary Clinton said during a panel appearance at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month. "I've called for, many, many years, for everything to be put out there so people can not only see what is in them, but also -- if appropriate -- hold people accountable. We'll see what happens."

Neither Bill Clinton nor Hillary Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing and both deny having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. No Epstein survivor or associate has ever made a public allegation of wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior by the former president or his wife in connection with his prior relationship with Epstein.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.