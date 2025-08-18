National

Hamas says it agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal but details remain unclear

By Ibrahim Dahman , Dana Karni , Oren Liebermann, and CNN
SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - AUGUST 13: Israeli soldiers work near tanks in a gathering point near the border with the Gaza Strip on August 13, 2025 in Southern Israel, Israel. Last week Israel's security cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to expand IDF occupation of the Gaza Strip, including taking "complete control" of Gaza City. The planned offensive has been met with widespread condemnation by the international community, as well as hostage families, who say the move would further endanger hostages still believed to be held alive by Hamas in Gaza, as well as one million Palestinians in Gaza City, who are already facing displacement and an acute hunger crisis. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
By Ibrahim Dahman , Dana Karni , Oren Liebermann, and CNN

Hamas say it has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal from mediators for the war in Gaza, but details of the proposal remain unclear.

Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’ political bureau, said on social media, “The movement has accepted the new proposal from the mediators. We pray that God extinguishes the fires of this war on our people.”

It’s unclear to what new proposal Hamas is referring and who put forward a new proposal.

An Israeli source familiar with the issue told CNN, “Israel has not yet received anything from the mediators.”

Qatari Prime Minister and minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Egypt for discussions about ceasefire negotiations, Egyptian officials said Monday. Qatari officials met with US envoy Steve Witkoff last weekend in Spain.

The most recent ceasefire negotiations focused on a 60-day ceasefire and the release of approximately half of the remaining 50 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. But the negotiations, which started with marked optimism, fell apart in late-July when the United States and Israel withdrew, accusing Hamas of not negotiating in good faith.

The most difficult issues in the negotiations included the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for the hostages, the size of the Israeli buffer zone around Gaza, and the scope of the Israeli withdrawal during the ceasefire. Hamas also demanded a comprehensive end to the war, which Israel has refused.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!