Georgia-Florida game: Videos show deputies involved in fights with fans

Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WARNING: These videos may be difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

Social media is abuzz with videos of fights between fans and deputies inside the Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators game.

Now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding. Channel 2 Action News sister station, Action News Jax reported on the story Saturday night. There appear to be two separate incidents.

In one incident, the video shows a fan being tased and hit by an officer.

The man who recorded the video told Action News Jax, it happened just before halftime. According to Action News Jax, the sheriff’s office was questioning the man about his ticket.

About a minute into the video, you can see JSO tackle the man. His face was bloody as he was arrested.

A video of the second incident was posted to “X”. It shows two officers throwing punches at two separate fans. The video is just a clip and does not offer any context of what led to the use of force.

Both videos have caused a viral outrage on social media.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan also responded to the incidents.

Action News Jax received a statement from JSO, stating the following:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Division is aware of videos circulating from the Florida-Georgia football game. Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all the facts are known and the reviews have been completed.

