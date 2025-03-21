Former University of Michigan football coach indicted for hacking accounts, downloading 'intimate' photos

NEW YORK — The former co-offensive coordinator for the University of Michigan's football team has been charged with hacking into thousands of athlete and alumni accounts and downloading private data, including "intimate" photos, over an eight-year span, according to federal investigators.

Matthew Weiss, 42, who was also the team's quarterbacks coach, allegedly gained unauthorized access to a student-athlete database of over 100 colleges and universities, and downloaded the personally identifiable information and medical data of over 150,000 athletes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Weiss has been charged with 24 counts -- 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft -- according to the attorney's office.

Weiss allegedly used the data and internet research to obtain access to social media, email and cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 athletes and over 1,300 students and alumni from universities across the country, according to the attorney's office.

Weiss then downloaded personal, intimate photos and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners, according to the attorney's office.

Weiss' attorney, Douglas Mullkoff, did not immediately respond to a call or email request for comment from ABC News.

In addition to personally identifiable information and medical data of over 150,000 athletes, Weiss also downloaded athletes' passwords by cracking encryption protecting the passwords, the indictment said.

"Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes. He searched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history and physical characteristics," according to the indictment.

Months, and in some cases years, after gaining access to some accounts, Weiss returned looking for additional photos and videos, according to the indictment.

"Weiss kept notes on individuals whose photographs and videos that he viewed, including notes commenting on their bodies and their sexual preferences," the indictment said.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan, said in a statement that the FBI and University of Michigan police "worked relentlessly on this case to safeguard and protect our community.”

“Our office will move aggressively to prosecute computer hacking to protect the private accounts of our citizens,” acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck said in a statement Thursday. “We stand ready with our law enforcement partners to bring those who illegally invade the privacy of others to justice.”

Weiss obtained access to the database of information by "compromising the passwords of accounts with elevated levels of access" including trainers and athletic directors, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Weiss could face up to five years in prison on each count of unauthorized access and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft, according to the attorney's office.

Weiss started his career at Michigan as a quarterbacks coach in 2021 and then became co-offensive coordinator as well the following the year. Before that, he worked as coach in various capacities for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens from 2009 to 2020.

He was fired in January 2023 with little explanation by the university. Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement the termination came "after a review of University policies."

Weiss acknowledged an "ongoing investigation" and told ESPN at the time of his firing that he was "fully cooperating."

"I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place," Weiss tweeted after his firing. "I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game I love."

