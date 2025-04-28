Former Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara announces transfer to USC for final year of eligibility

Former Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara is heading to USC for his final year of eligibility, the senior announced in an Instagram post on Monday. The 25-year-old forward had announced that he was transferring earlier this month after two years at Auburn.

"Dreams turned into reality!" Baker-Mazara wrote in Monday's post. "Let's go to work!"

Baker-Mazara's post received messages of support from several of his Auburn teammates, including fellow starter Denver Jones, who told him to "go be great." Tigers star Johni Broome reposted Baker-Mazara's post on his Instagram in an apparent show of support as well.

USC will mark Baker-Mazara's fifth school in six seasons in the NCAA. The Dominican-born forward started his collegiate career at Duquesne in the 2020-2021 season before transferring to San Diego State. Baker-Mazara then spent a year at Northwest Florida State College, a junior college, before transferring to Auburn in 2023.

Baker-Mazara spent two successful season with the Tigers, becoming a starter this past season. He averaged 12.9 points per game — second on the team behind Broome — and logged the fourth-most minutes on the team.

Baker-Mazara helped lead Auburn to a Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers fell to Florida, the eventual NCAA champions, in that matchup.