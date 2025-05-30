'Duck Dynasty: The Revival:' How to watch, premiere date, cast list and more

It's been nearly a decade since we've gotten to watch the Robertson family run their empire, but the Bayou bosses are back now for a new revival of their hit series, aptly named Duck Dynasty: The Revival. The new series will focus more closely on the Robertson family's relationships, not just their business ventures. Duck Dynasty alum and family patriarch Phil Robertson recently passed away at the age of 79, just one week prior to the revival's premiere. Phil had been previously diagnosed with Alzheimer's and will not appear posthumously in the new series. Duck Dynasty: The Revival will feature Willie Robertson, Korie Robertson, Kay Robertson, Uncle Si, Jase Robertson, Sadie Robertson and more familiar faces.

The new Duck Dynasty reboot premieres this Sunday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET. A second season of the series has already been ordered at A&E. Here's what else you need to know.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival release date:

The new Duck Dynasty reboot premieres Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival channel:

Much like its predecessor, Duck Dynasty: The Revival will air on A&E. If you don't currently have A&E through a cable package, we recommend tuning in via a live TV streaming service such as Philo, DirecTV or FUBO.

How to watch Duck Dynasty: The Revival without cable:

What is the new Duck Dynasty about?

The new spinoff series will follow the Robertson family as they map out the future of Duck Commander and work to pass down the family legacy, all while watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival cast:

While Phil Robertson won't make any posthumous appearances on the upcoming season, his wife and many more family members will be featured.

Willie Robertson

Korie Robertson

Kay Robertson

Uncle Si

Jase Robertson

Sadie Robertson

John Robertson

Will Robertson

Bella Robertson

Rebecca Robertson

Where to watch Duck Dynasty:

Looking to catch up on old seasons of Duck Dynasty? Luckily, they're available to stream free with ads directly through A&E, free with ads on Pluto TV or free for Prime subscribers on Prime Video.

More ways to watch A&E without cable: