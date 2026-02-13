DOJ has faced uphill battle securing indictments against some administration opponents

(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department's failure this week to convince a grand jury to hand up an indictment against six members of Congress is the latest stumbling block faced by prosecutors as they seek to rebuke the administration's perceived political opponents.
The U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., was unable to secure an indictment against six congressmembers after President Donald Trump called for them to be arrested and tried for posting a video on social media telling military service members that they could refuse illegal orders, sources said Tuesday.
Following a classified briefing on the deadly strikes on alleged drug boats in Latin America, Sen. Mark Kelly, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, and Rep. Chris DeLuzio, all former members of the military and intelligence community, posted a video in November telling current members that -- per the Uniform Code of Military Justice -- they should refuse to carry out unlawful orders.
Yet the current Justice Department has faced this outcome several times in recent months while attempting to prosecute perceived foes of the president's agenda.
After a federal judge in November dismissed the cases the Justice Department had brought against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, the DOJ again sought an indictment of the New York AG.
The move came after U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that that the appointment of Trump's handpicked interim U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan, was unconstitutional and that Halligan acted in an "unlawful" and "ineffective" manner when she brought charges of making false statements against Comey and mortgage fraud charges against James.
Ten days after Judge Cameron's ruling, a federal grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia, refused to indict James on the same charges when the Justice Department attempted to refile the case, according to sources.
A second grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia's Alexandria branch then rejected the charges when the DOJ attempted to file the case for a third time.
Last August, D.C. prosecutors failed to secure an indictment against a man accused of throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent after video of the confrontation went viral and provoked an all-out public relations blitz from the White House and Justice Department touting his arrest and the federal assault charge against him.
Sean Charles Dunn was arrested on charges of allegedly throwing a Subway sandwich at a CBP agent who was patrolling with Metro Transit Police in northwest Washington on the night of Aug. 9, amid the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard troops in the capital.
