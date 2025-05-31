Dodgers star Mookie Betts fractures toe by stubbing it in dark bathroom, doesn't expect to miss much time

The Los Angeles Dodgers have another injury on their hands, but one that apparently isn't as bad as it sounds.

Former MVP Mookie Betts fractured his toe after stubbing it against a wall while talking in a dark bathroom Wednesday night, he told Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times on Friday. However, he only expects to miss two days, as the issue is only pain management.

Mookie Betts told me that he has a fractured toe but expects to be back in a couple of days. “Just pain,” he said. He said he banged his toe against a wall walking to the bathroom in the dark. — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) May 31, 2025

In a sport that features plenty of odd injuries at home, that is definitely one of them.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Friday's game, an 8-5 comeback win over the New York Yankees, that Betts had stubbed his tie Wednesday and was undergoing X-rays, which ended up revealing the fracture.

While Betts was optimistic about his timetable, it's unclear if the team's medical staff agrees with a 32-year-old star they need to remain healthy in the long term. With 14 players already on the injured list, all of them pitchers, the Dodgers don't need another injury.

Roberts lamented the issue via The Athletic:

"It just keeps coming," Roberts said. "It's Murphy's law. But yeah, this is a weird one."

Even if Betts only misses a couple more days, that still means he would miss the final two games of a marquee series for MLB between the Yankees and Dodgers. If he enters the lineup, the two teams will likely make history with the first game to feature three former MVPs in each lineup: Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman on the Dodgers and Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger on the Yankees.

Of course, Betts and the Dodgers don't care about that as much as MLB's TV partners do.

It's been a mostly down season at the plate for Betts, an eight-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger and six-time Gold Glover. He's slashing .254/.338/.405 in 53 games this season, with all three numbers representing career lows. However, he has also been supplying much-needed defense at shortstop for the Dodgers, who will feel the loss heavily if Betts has to miss more time than he thinks.