Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes leaves game in 5th inning with apparent arm injury

Pitcher Corbin Burnes left the Arizona Diamondbacks' game versus the Washington Nationals on Sunday after suffering an apparent arm injury in the fifth inning.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Burnes threw a high cutter that CJ Abrams pulled into right field for a single. The right-hander immediately stepped off the mound and pulled his cap up, indicating that something was wrong.

A team trainer then came out to check on Burnes, who appeared to say "My elbow's done. It's dead."

