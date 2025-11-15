Dad dead, 5-year-old girl missing after wave pulls them into ocean in Monterey County

(MONTEREY, Calif.) -- A father is dead and the search for a 5-year-old girl is ongoing after a large wave pulled them into the ocean in Monterey County, California, authorities said.

A 15-to-20 foot wave swept the little girl and her dad into the Pacific Ocean just before 1 p.m. Friday near the Rocky Point Restaurant, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the mom tried to reach out to the girl and the dad, the mom was also swept into the water, authorities said.

While the dad held onto the 5-year-old, the mom made it back to shore, joining a 2-year-old who wasn't hurt, authorities said.

The dad was rescued from the ocean and given CPR, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The mom was hospitalized in stable condition with mild hypothermia, the sheriff's office said.

A Coast Guard helicopter is a part of Saturday's search for the missing 5-year-old.

