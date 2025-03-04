Couple arrested for trying to board American Airlines flight without authorization: Police

MIAMI — A couple was arrested after allegedly attempting to board an American Airlines flight without authorization, leading to a physical altercation in which one individual allegedly threw coffee on an airline staff member, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Miami International Airport as passengers were preparing to board American Airlines flight 2494 traveling from Miami to Cancún.

Rafael Seirafe-Novaes and Beatriz Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia "ignored the signs and verbal commands from the ticket agent" and allegedly pushed past the agent and others to enter the jet bridge, according to a police report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, the couple "were denied boarding and became irate at which time they pushed the two victims," and Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia allegedly "threw coffee on them."

American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News: "Acts of violence are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation."

Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia and Seirafe-Novaes have each been charged with two counts of battery and one count each of trespassing on property after warning, police said. Seirafe-Novaes has also been charged with one count of resisting an officer without violence to his person, as he pulled his arms away from the arresting officer, per the police report.

The couple was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, according to the police report.

It was unclear if either has an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

