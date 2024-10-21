'Catastrophic failure' cited in gangway collapse that killed 7 on Georgia's Sapelo Island

SAPELO ISLAND, G.A. — The "catastrophic failure" of an aluminum ferry gangway caused the deaths Saturday of seven people who were attending an annual cultural event on historic Sapelo Island off the coast of Georgia, officials said Sunday.

Three other people were critically injured and remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon, Commissioner Walter Rabon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resouces said during a news conference.

Among those killed was 77-year-old Charles Houston of Darien, Georgia, the chaplain for both the DNR and the Georgia State Patrol, Rabon said.

Rabon said the aluminum gangway, which was installed at the Marsh Landing Dock on Sapelo Island in November 2021, gave way in the middle under the weight of people boarding the ferry to leave the island.

"One end of the gangway was in the water. One end of the gangway on the landward side was still attached," Rabon said, adding that the gangway was supported by two standing platforms, and that at the time of the incident, the ferry Annemarie was moored to a stationary dock next to one of the platforms.

In addition to Houston, those who perished were identified Sunday by McIntosh County Coroner Melvin Amerson as Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75; Cynthia Gibbs, 74; Carlotta McIntosh, 93; and Isaiah Thomas, 79. They were all from Jacksonville, Georgia. Also killed, according to Amerson, were William Johnson, Jr., 73, and Queen Welch, 76, both of Atlanta.

Rabon said it remains under investigation how many people were on the gangway when it collapsed. He said at least 20 people ended up in the water and another 20, including DNR staff and good Samaritans, jumped in to try to save people.

"Their quick response and action saved additional lives yesterday afternoon," Rabon said.

Rabon said that while the gangway was routinely inspected, "I can't say that we get up under it and inspect it daily."

"The initial findings of our investigation at this point show the catastrophic failure of the gangway causing it to collapse," Rabon said.

In a statement Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the gangway was inspected less than a year ago, in December 2023, by Crescent Equipment Company.

On Saturday, the number of visitors to the island swelled to more than 700 from a normal daily average of less than 100, Rabon said. He said the Gullah Geechee people, descendants of enslaved Africans who were brought to the southeastern United States, were holding an annual cultural day on the Island on Saturday when tragedy struck.

Rabon said a second ferry and additional runs were added on Saturday to accommodate the large crowd.

When asked by reporters if the extra stress from the added ferry runs could have been a factor in the collapse, Rabon said, "At this time, I would not rule out anything as being a possibility."

As part of the investigation, officials were reviewing the maintenance records of the gangway, he said.

"What I can say is that it is a structure failure. There should be very, very little maintenance to an aluminum gangway like that, but we'll see what the investigation unfolds," Rabon said.

During Sunday's news conference, J.R. Grovner, a Sapelo Island resident and tour guide, spoke up, claiming that four months ago he complained to one of the ferry captains about the condition of the gangway.

"I brought it up to one of the ferry captains that the gangway wasn't stable. I brought up concerns about the railing on the boat, that the railing is not locking properly down in the slot," Grovner said, adding that he also complained to the U.S. Coast Guard about ferries being over capacity.

Rabon said, "At this time, I'm not aware of any complaints."

Authorities received the first 911 call about the gangway collapse at the visitor's landing dock at about 3:50 p.m., officials said. The incident sparked a large emergency response that included local authorities, the Georgia State Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and sheriff's deputies from McIntosh County and neighboring Camden County, as well as the McIntosh County Fire Department.

Emergency crews used boats equipped with sonar and helicopters to attempt to find and rescue people who fell into the water.

Everyone who went into the water has been accounted for, Rabon said Sunday.

An engineering and construction team was expected to help in the investigation.

The White House released a statement late Saturday from President Joe Biden.

"We are heartbroken to learn about the ferry dock walkway collapse on Georgia's Sapelo Island," Biden said in the statement. "What should have been a joyous celebration of Gullah-Geechee culture and history instead turned into tragedy and devastation. Jill and I mourn those who lost their lives, and we pray for the injured and anyone still missing. We are also grateful to the first responders at the scene. My team is in touch with state and local officials, and we stand ready to provide any assistance that would be helpful to the community."

Vice President Kamala Harris is also "praying for all those who were killed or injured in the collapse of the ferry dock walkway on Georgia's Sapelo Island," she said in a statement Saturday.

"Our administration is in close touch with state and local officials, and we have offered any federal support the community might need. As always, we are deeply grateful for the heroism of our first responders," Harris said in the statement.

She added that in the face of this tragedy, they will "continue to celebrate and honor the history, culture and resilience of the Gullah Geechee."

In a statement posted on X, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he was heartbroken by the tragedy and asked for prayers.

Sapelo Island is located about 70 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.

The Georgia Department of National Resources manages Sapelo Island, which is home to a research reserve and the Hog Hammock community, a small enclave made up of a few dozen full-time residents who are the descendants of enslaved African Americans.

The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of enslaved Africans who were brought to the southeastern U.S., primarily in coastal areas and who, because of their relative isolation, preserved many of their indigenous African traditions, according to the National Park Service.

Husband and wife Beverly and Irvin Jones told ABC News they were among those on the gangway when it collapsed. Irvin Jones said he felt the gangway slipping and made a split decision to jump onto the floating dock.

"We got almost to the boat and I felt it start to slide, like going backward," Irvin Jones said. "So, I leaped and jumped. The two girls behind me, they fell in. The whole ramp fell in and collapsed."

Irvin Jones added, "It happened so fast, people couldn't react. It was sad. It was so sad. It was horrible. Not even 8 feet from me, I see one guy already drowned. One lady just jumped in to try to save a baby."

Beverly Jones said she saw people in the water trying to hold on to their children.

"It was just horrific," Beverly Jones said. "They were trying to hold on. There was nothing to hold on to."

