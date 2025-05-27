National

Bryce Harper leaves Phillies-Braves game after Spencer Strider fastball hits him in surgically repaired right elbow

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Bryce Harper left Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves after being hit on his right elbow with a pitch.

The incident took place in the bottom of the first inning. Braves starter Spencer Strider threw a 95 mph fastball inside on an 0-1 count that hit Harper on his elbow. Harper immediately clutched his elbow and eventually knelt to the ground in pain.

The hit was to the same elbow that required Tommy John surgery in 2022.

Harper left the game. Edmundo Sosa took his place on the base paths after Harper was awarded first base. The nature of his injury was not initially clear.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

