Brian Thompson shooting timeline: A visual guide of the suspect's movements leading up to the UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing

As the manhunt for the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson continues in New York City, investigators are piecing together what the alleged assailant was doing in the days and hours leading up to the killing.

On Friday, DNA samples from a cellphone and water bottle recovered at the scene were turned over to a lab for testing, CNN reported .

Officials are hopeful the new clues could help identify the suspect — described by police as a light-skinned male wearing a cream-colored jacket and carrying a gray backpack.

Thompson, 50, from Minnesota, was shot outside the New York Hilton in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday in what police said appeared to be a "brazen, targeted attack." The shooter fled from the scene.

Here’s what we know about the suspect’s movements so far:

Arrival in New York City

According to CNN, police believe the suspect arrived at New York City's Port Authority bus terminal on a Greyhound bus on Nov. 24 – 10 days before the shooting. The bus originated in Atlanta but it is unclear where the suspect boarded the bus before its arrival in New York.

The suspect then checked into the hostel on the Upper West Side using a fake New Jersey driver’s license, paid in cash and appeared to wear a mask throughout most of his stay.

The day of the killing

The suspect was seen on numerous surveillance cameras in midtown Manhattan on the morning of Thompson’s slaying:

6:15 a.m. ET: Suspect is seen leaving midtown subway station

Surveillance footage obtained by the Washington Post shows the suspect leaving midtown Manhattan's 57th Street subway station at 6:15 a.m. ET.

6:17 a.m. ET: Suspect spotted inside the Starbucks on 56th Street and Sixth Avenue

After leaving the station, the suspect is next seen at 6:17 a.m. ET inside a Starbucks coffee shop on Sixth Avenue.

6:20 a.m. ET: Suspect seen outside the Stage Star Deli on 55th Street walking west

Security camera footage obtained by Yahoo News appears to show a person matching the description of the suspected shooter walking west on 55th Street — a block from the Hilton hotel where the attack took place — at about 6:20 a.m. The person in the video appears to pause and lean over a pile of trash bags on the sidewalk for a few seconds before continuing on.

6:39 a.m. ET: Suspect seen outside the Hilton

Police said the shooter arrived at the scene on foot just minutes before Thompson showed up outside the Hilton Hotel.

6:46 a.m. ET: Thompson is shot by the suspect

The suspect approached Thompson from behind and shot him in the back and leg, police said. The gun appeared to be fitted with a silencer and seemed to jam, a law enforcement official told CNN, but the suspect was able to fix it and continued firing. Police responded to a 911 call at 6:47 a.m. ET. Thompson was transported to Mount Sinai West hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

6:48 a.m. ET: Suspect is seen entering Central Park

The shooter headed north on foot before getting on a bicycle and riding toward Central Park, where he was last seen.

New surveillance photos released

Officials on Thursday released new surveillance photos showing a "person of interest wanted for questioning" about the shooting. The NYPD did not confirm to Yahoo News that the person photographed was the suspected shooter nor identify where and when the photos were taken. But multiple news outlets reported that the image was taken at the hostel where the suspect had been reportedly staying.

Possible DNA recovered at scene

According to CNN , investigators finished processing items collected from the scene, including a cellphone and water bottle that were turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday for testing.

A fingerprint was found on the bottle, but the print was smudged, which means it can’t be identified. It's not determined if the phone belonged to the gunman. Police have not yet been able to gain access to the device.