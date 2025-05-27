National

Bills pass rusher Joey Bosa sidelined until training camp after injuring calf during team workouts

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 11: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up on the field prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Joey Bosa's time with the Buffalo Bills is off to a tough start. The long-time Los Angeles Chargers star will be sidelined until training camp after sustaining a calf injury during Bills team workouts, head coach Sean McDermott announced Tuesday.

It's another disappointing injury development for Bosa, who played in 14 games with the Chargers last season. Bosa played in 14 games combined during the 2022 and 2024 NFL season due to various injuries.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills in March.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!