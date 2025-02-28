Authorities searching for answers after Gene Hackman and his wife mysteriously found dead

LOS ANGELES — Authorities are searching for answers into the death of actor Gene Hackman, 95, who along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, were mysteriously found dead alongside a dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Wednesday.

The couple was found on Wednesday during a welfare check with no obvious signs of how they died, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

However, their deaths were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation" due to all of the "circumstances surrounding" the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.

There was no external trauma to either of them which led officials to conduct carbon monoxide and toxicology with the official results pending, the sheriff's office said.

Hackman was discovered on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant. It appeared he fell suddenly, and he and his wife "showed obvious signs of death," the document said.

Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, according to the search warrant, and her body showed signs of decomposition due to some mummification to her hands and feet.

On the counter near Arakawa was an opened prescription bottle, with pills scattered, according to the search warrant.

A German shepherd was found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa, the document said. That dog was in a crate or a kennel, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

The Santa Fe City Fire Department found no signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, the document said. But, if there was carbon monoxide at the scene, it could have vented out of the home through the open front door before responders arrived.

New Mexico Gas Company also responded, "As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence," the document said.

Two maintenance workers said they hadn’t heard from Hackman and Arakawa in about two weeks, the document said.

A maintenance worker who initially responded to the home found the front door open but there were no signs of forced entry or that anything had been stolen, the document said.

There was no indication of a crime and "there could be a multitude of reasons why the door was open," the sheriff told reporters Thursday.

There was "no obvious sign or indication of foul play," but authorities "haven’t ruled that out yet," the sheriff said.

Investigators are "keeping everything on the table," he added.

