Attorney General Todd Blanche on Tuesday seemed to downplay the Justice Department's role in investigating the ongoing controversy with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence believes could be a Chinese intelligence asset, dodging questions from reporters and saying Nvidia is a "good corporate citizen."

"I'm not going to talk about investigations," Blanche said when asked directly whether Huang had ever been the subject of an investigation. "What does that mean? Had Huang been investigated? For what?"

Just 12 days ago, Blanche acknowledged an export control investigation into the Nvidia AI chips was "ongoing." Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a key question is whether Nvidia's chips were illegally being diverted to China.

In an interview with The New York Times on Monday, President Donald Trump said he consulted with Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton before he "recommended" reinstating Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO to its board.

Blanche's comments come after top administration officials gave assurances to the Nvidia board that Huang was not facing any criminal charges, sources familiar with the discussions between top administration officials and the board said. The assurances came before Huang was reinstated as CEO in a surprise move on Monday.

Top administration officials also told the board that they believed Huang was not a national security risk, despite U.S. intelligence showing that Huang allegedly had an affair with Alice Huang, a woman U.S. intelligence believed could be passing information back to China, sources said.

The New York Times was first to report on the assurances.

Asked how Blanche could rule out the Nvidia CEO's potential criminal liability when the DOJ's investigation into potential export control violations by Nvidia remained ongoing, he said, "When you say the export investigation is ongoing, I don't know what you're talking about."

Alice Huang is the former CEO of Megaspeed, a Singaporean company federal investigators are probing over alleged export control violations and the illicit transfer of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China.

Megaspeed said in a statement on its website last week that it "takes its compliance obligations under U.S. export control laws extremely seriously." The company also says it "has cooperated with inspections by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) and stands ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant U.S. government authority."

When asked by ABC News Justice Department Reporter Alexander Mallin about Blanche's previous comments about the export control investigation, the attorney general responded, "Yes. That's not -- that's not new information."

Pressed about whether he was satisfied with the cooperation from Huang and Nvidia in DOJ's investigations, Blanche described the company as "a good corporate citizen."

"Obviously if Nvidia was the target or was subject to some criminal investigation or they were obstructing or thwarting our investigation, then that wouldn't be the message that that the president is saying to the American people," Blanche said, later adding, "I have no reason to stand up here and say Nvidia is anything but a good corporate citizen."

Blanche further declined to comment on the status of Huang's potential continued access to classified information in his dealings with the U.S. government.

Lawmakers said Huang will sit for a closed-door transcribed interview on Tuesday, Dec. 1, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee. Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter will do so the following day, the lawmakers said.

Trump took credit on Monday for Huang's return as Nvidia's president and CEO. Trump told CNBC he spoke "directly and indirectly" to the company's board members about bringing Huang back.

"I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal," Trump said in a phone interview with CNBC.

Huang resigned earlier this month after allegedly having an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence believes could be a Chinese intelligence asset. Huang had admitted in an internal message to Nvidia staff that he had been "unfaithful to his wife."

Trump said in the CNBC interview that a "very thorough investigation" by the U.S. government "exonerated" Huang and determined that he "did nothing wrong."

Nvidia said on Monday that it will continue to carry out its own investigation into reports of an alleged foreign intelligence operation targeting Huang.

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