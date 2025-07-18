National

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron apologizes after being caught on camera at Coldplay concert

By WSB Radio News Staff
NEW YORK — Andy Byron, CEO of a New York firm Astronomer, apologized after being caught in a viral video at a Coldplay concert.

Byron released a statement on Thursday saying what was supposed to be a special night filled with music and joy turned into a personal mistake.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader. This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I’m taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process. I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle.

As a friend once sang: ‘Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you."

