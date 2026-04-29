Appeals court won't rehear Trump's challenge to E. Jean Carroll verdict

(NEW YORK) -- A federal appeals court in New York on Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump's request to rehear his challenges to the writer E. Jean Carroll's successful defamation and sex assault claims.

Carroll successfully argued during a nine-day trial in 2023 that Trump sexually abused her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s and defamed her in 2022 with comments he made after he left office.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, tried unsuccessfully to substitute the United States as a defendant and to raise a claim of presidential immunity. In its decision Wednesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said both arguments were raised too late.

"The fact of the matter is that no other defendant would be permitted to move to substitute the United States in his place, fifteen months after trial and the entry of judgment against him," Judge Denny Chin wrote. "The Court appropriately declined to convene en banc to revisit this issue."

A separate jury in a subsequent trial awarded Carroll $83 million in damages.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.