Animal rights activist sentenced to jail after stealing 4 chickens from slaughterhouse

(SONOMA COUNTY, Calif.) -- An animal rights activist who stole four chickens from a Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse in California will have to serve jail time.

Zoe Rosenberg, 23, was sentenced to 90 days in jail Wednesday, where she will serve 30 days before becoming eligible for alternatives for the last 60 days, per a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney.

Rosenberg was convicted in November of felony conspiracy and three misdemeanors arising from a "coordinated" incursion at the poultry facility in 2023 during which she and other members of the animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) "unlawfully" entered the facility, removed live chickens, stole business records and interfered with commercial operations, according to prosecutors.

"Evidence at trial established that Rosenberg and individuals associated with her coordinated a series of unlawful entries into Petaluma Poultry over the course of two months in 2023," the DA's statement read.

"They involved disguises, nighttime breaches through a cut fence, covert movement through secured areas, photographing and stealing internal business records, and placing tracking devices on all twelve Petaluma Poultry transport trailers," the press release added.

Zoe Rosenberg told ABC News that she was worried about getting appropriate medical care while incarcerated.

“I’m scared that in jail I won’t have access to the specific medical equipment and care I need, but even the possibility of dying in custody is less scary than the thought of ever giving up on the animals who desperately need help. I will never stop fighting for their rights and safety,” she said in a statement from DxE.

After her sentencing, Rosenberg also lamented the animals she could not save from such facilities, per a press release from the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project.

"I am filled with remorse for every animal I have failed to save," Rosenberg said.

In a social media video, Rosenberg said she had to turn herself into authorities Dec. 10 and may have to pay a restitution fee.

"The judge is also ordering that I pay over 100,000 dollars in restitution, but we will have a hearing to debate that further," she said on a TikTok video.

Andrea Staub, a spokesperson for Petaluma Poultry, told ABC News that the judge's ruling affirms the rule of law.

"This decision underscores the seriousness of Direct Action Everywhere’s actions and upholds the rule of law. It affirms a basic truth: when you break the law, you’ll be held responsible," Staub said.

"Dxe’s actions show a reckless disregard for employee safety, animal welfare, and food security. At Petaluma Poultry, we are committed to responsible farming, rigorous animal care and biosecurity standards, and delivering the safe, healthy food our consumers and customers rely on," she added.

According to her X account, Rosenberg has participated in many protests for animal rights that include chaining herself to an NBA basketball hoop at a playoff game in 2022, dressing up as a Chick-fil-A employee to warn customers about animal rights at one location, and leading a satire "dog BBQ" at the University of California, Berkeley, where she pretended to make dog meat and threatened to cook a chihuahua.

In an archival TEDx Talk, Rosenberg said that social causes must be progressed with public acts of protest.

"Whatever cause is important to you, isn't going to progress or win without non-violent, consistent, and bold acts of protest," she said.

Rosenberg named the stolen chickens Poppy, Ivy, Aster and Azalea, according to her social media.

