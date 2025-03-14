American Airlines flight catches fire at Denver airport

DENVER — An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Thursday, sending passengers down emergency slides and onto the wing of the aircraft. Twelve were people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, airport officials said.

The Boeing 737-800 plane was diverted to Denver shortly after departing from Colorado Springs, Colorado. While the plane was taxiing to the gate, the engine caught fire, and its passengers evacuated.

The incident, which sent smoke billowing across the tarmac, took place at approximately 5:15 p.m., local time.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard AA Flight 1006.

All passengers were able to exit the plane.

American Airlines told ABC News that passengers evacuated the plane through emergency slides, the overwing exit and some onto the jet bridge.

A statement from Denver International Airport said 12 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The plane was traveling from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Dallas, Texas, when it was diverted to Denver after the "crew reported engine vibrations," according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The plane diverted after about 20 minutes into the flight and was in the air for about an hour before it landed.

In an earlier statement to ABC News, American Airlines said, "We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority."

The airline also said that it was arranging for a replacement aircraft to take passengers the rest of the way to the intended destination, Dallas Fort-Worth.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

