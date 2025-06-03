Alert canceled for 3 young sisters reported missing in Washington after leaving home for visitation with father

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A missing persons alert was canceled for three young sisters in Washington -- ages 9, 8 and 5 -- who had not been seen since they left home for a scheduled visitation with their father, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

The girls -- 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker -- were last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday when they left to be with their father, Travis Decker, on a "planned visitation," police said.

Decker, 32, is homeless and has been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area, officials said.

The Endangered Missing Persons Alert for the three girls was canceled late Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol, which did not provide further details.

Police said visitation has been a part of the family's parenting plan, but Decker has "since gone outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm."

As of Monday, the girls had not returned home and contact cannot be made with Decker, officials confirmed to ABC News.

Prior to the canceled missing persons alert, the mother of the sisters, Whitney Decker, said in a statement that she "just wants the girls back home safe and sound" and that she was "concerned" about the safety of her children.

"This is an unimaginable situation. I am pleading for everyone to look out for them," Whitney Decker said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Travis Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts and driving a 2017 GMC Sierra with a Washington license plate number of DC0165C, according to the missing persons' poster.

Paityn Decker, the oldest of the siblings, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, purple shorts and pink Nikes, and Olivia Decker, the youngest, was last seen wearing a coral and pink shirt. Evelyn Decker, the third sibling, has blond hair and brown eyes, officials said.

