9/11 Memorial & Museum adding 7th moment of silence for victims of 9/11 illnesses

(NEW YORK) -- The 9/11 Memorial & Museum announced Tuesday it will add a seventh moment of silence at this year's 25th commemoration ceremony to honor those who have died of illnesses related to their time at or near the World Trade Center site.

For the past 24 years, there have been six moments of silence: two to mark the times when the planes struck the World Trade Center towers; one to mark when a plane struck the Pentagon; one to mark when a plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the two times the World Trade Center towers collapsed. The moments of silence are each followed by a bell toll.

This new, seventh moment of silence will be observed at the conclusion of the reading of the names and will be a permanent part of the annual ceremony.

The recognition comes as more than 9,000 people have now died from 9/11-related illnesses, approximately three times the number killed on Sept. 11, 2001, according to the World Trade Center Health Program. Cancer cases tied to exposure have skyrocketed from 3,200 in 2015 to nearly 53,000 in 2026.

"We’ve lost far too many to cancer, respiratory issues, and other 9/11-related illnesses," Dr. Kerry Kelly, former FDNY Chief Medical Officer and 9/11 Memorial & Museum Trustee, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This new moment of silence is a fitting tribute to these heroes whose sacrifice, dedication, and commitment to public service will never be forgotten," Kelly said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.