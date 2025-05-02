9/11 health care program restores cancer treatment certifications amid weeks of uncertainty

NEW YORK — The World Trade Center Health Program is once again certifying illnesses linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks after a chaotic few weeks that left some cancer patients, including first responders, without access to treatment.

Certification is the process by which the federal program confirms that a 9/11-related illnesses qualify for treatment or compensation.

Dr. John Howard, the program's administrator, is the only official authorized to approve these certifications, and his status was in question for weeks.

Howard was laid off in February and allegedly reinstated following public backlash; however, there were signs that he was not fully and formally reinstated, including a freeze on certifications requiring his signature as late as Thursday morning.

In an internal memo obtained by ABC News, a federal branch chief with the Health and Human Services Department wrote, "We are able to resume processing enrollments, certifications, and letters at this time."

Dr. David Prezant, the New York City Fire Department's chief medical officer and director of its World Trade Center Health Program, confirmed to ABC News that he received the memo, and he was once again able to treat new patients.

The notice signals a turning point after what Prezant had said were weeks of silence, confusion and life-threatening delays.

It also followed a federal order laying off 20% of its staff in April — just months after it fired, then reinstated, a spate of staff members, including Howard.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a Republican who represents New York and is a longtime congressional watchdog for the program, welcomed the news and vowed to ensure that Howard remains fully reinstated.

"Any questions about Dr. Howard's authorities as Administrator have been resolved — as confirmed directly with Dr. Howard himself," Garbarino wrote to ABC News in a statement. "Now, enrollments and certifications that were left in limbo must be addressed immediately."

"Let me be clear: anything that jeopardizes care for 9/11 responders and survivors is indefensible," the statement added.

Ben Chevat, executive director of Citizens for the Extension of the James Zadroga Act, credited media coverage and bipartisan pressure for forcing the reversal.

"I'm glad that the 9/11 responders who need cancer care are going to get their cancer care — but they should never have been delayed," he said.

The restoration of certification means the program can now review and approve claims from responders and survivors who have developed new conditions linked to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Certification is a key step that allows patients to begin treatment or file for compensation. Without it, clinics were forced to postpone care for some of the sickest patients.

"The World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program’s Clinical Centers of Excellence and Nationwide Provider Network are continuing to provide services to Program members at this time," a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. "The Program is accepting, reviewing, and processing new enrollment applications and certification requests."

“It’s good that certifications have resumed, but we’ve seen how quickly things can unravel,” Chevat said. “We still need full transparency and accountability to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

For now, clinics have been told they will see newly processed certifications by May 5 at the latest. The program's staff and its supporters say they're relieved — but remain wary about the future.

