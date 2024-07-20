7 officers injured in police pursuit of vehicle linked to drive-by shooting: Officials

SPOKANE, Wash. — A high-speed police pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Washington state Friday left seven officers injured and three suspects in custody, according to officials.

The crash took place near the intersection of North Oak Street and West Carlisle Avenue in Spokane, police said.

All individuals involved in the crash, including the suspects, were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, Spokane Interim Police Chief Justin Lundgren told reporters during a press briefing after the crash.

All of the officers are expected to make full recoveries, according to Lundgren, who notes the conditions of the suspects are not yet known.

Additionally, a canine that was in the pursuing police vehicle was transported to an emergency veterinary clinic, according to Lundgren, who said the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Detailing how the high-speed pursuit began, Lundgren said Spokane police started tracking the suspected vehicle at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time as authorities were wrapping up an unrelated search warrant.

Lundgren said an officer recognized a suspect vehicle that was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred days before.

Officers initiated a pursuit of that suspect vehicle through a residential neighborhood, according to Lundgren, who noted the car was driving at a high speed.

As the suspect vehicle was attempting to drive through an intersection, it collided with an assisting armored police vehicle, resulting in a crash, Lundgren said.

Subsequently, a pursuing police vehicle also crashed into the suspect vehicle, according to Lundgren.

No one was killed in the pursuit, Lundgren said, adding that a civilian vehicle was approaching behind the armored vehicle that fortunately stopped in time.

The intersection will be closed for several hours for the investigation, officials said.

