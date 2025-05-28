5 people shot at Connecticut shopping center, person of interest in custody: Police

WATERBURY, CT — Five people were shot at a Connecticut shopping center on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury at approximately 4:40 p.m. following reports of a "disturbance," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said during a press briefing. They found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. There are no fatalities at this time, according to Spagnolo.

A person of interest was identified by detectives and taken into police custody Tuesday evening, Waterbury Police said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if the person of interest was one of the five injured.

The shooting was not a random act of violence, Spagnolo said, adding, "We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated."

Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other. A semi-automatic pistol was used in the shooting, the chief said.

State police and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation, including clearing the mall and collecting digital evidence, the chief said.

"There's a tremendous amount of law enforcement here right now," Spagnolo said. "We're following some very strong leads."

Spagnolo said he does not believe there's any threat in the immediate area.

