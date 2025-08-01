National

4 dead in shooting at Montana bar, suspect at large: Highway patrol

By Emily Shapiro and Alex Stone, ABC News
(ANACONDA, Mont.) -- Four people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Anaconda in western Montana, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The shooting suspect, Michael Paul Brown, is at large and believed to be armed and dangerous, the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center said.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said on social media that he's "closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

