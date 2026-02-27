30 more people charged in connection Minnesota church incident: DOJ

(NEW YORK) -- Thirty more people have been charged in connection with an incident last month in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service at a Minnesota church, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday.

"At my direction, federal agents have already arrested 25 of them, with more to come throughout the day," Bondi said in a post on X after a superseding indictment in the case was unsealed. "YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP. If you do so, you cannot hide from us -- we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you."

The Justice Department had previously charged nine others, including former CNN journalist Don Lemon, for their alleged roles in the incident. Lemon and several others pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges earlier this month.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 18, when protesters entered Cities Church in St. Paul. The protesters said one of the pastors is the acting field director of the St. Paul ICE field office. Protesters were heard chanting "Justice for Renee Good" inside the church, referencing the woman fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis in early January.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.