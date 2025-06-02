3 young sisters reported missing in Washington after leaving home for visitation with father

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Officials in Washington state are searching for three young sisters -- ages 9, 8 and 5 -- who were last seen leaving home for a scheduled visitation with their father, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

The girls -- 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker -- were last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday when they left to be with their father, Travis Decker, on a "planned visitation," police said.

Decker, 32, is homeless and has been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area, officials said.

Police said visitation has been a part of the family's parenting plan, but Decker has "since gone outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm."

As of Monday, the girls have not returned home and contact cannot be made with Decker, officials confirmed to ABC News.

Police said the current investigation has "not met AMBER Alert criteria," but they have issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert through the Washington State Patrol.

Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts and driving a 2017 GMC Sierra with a Washington license plate number of DC0165C, according to the missing persons' poster.

Paityn Decker, the oldest of the siblings, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, purple shorts and pink Nikes, and Olivia Decker, the youngest, was last seen wearing a coral and pink shirt. Evelyn Decker, the third sibling, has blond hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Authorities said anyone who recognizes Decker or his children should call 911.

