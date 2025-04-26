2025 NFL Draft: Jets finally get their TE with LSU's Mason Taylor, son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor

Many mock drafts had the New York Jets taking a tight end with the seventh pick of the draft. The Jets got their tight end, it just took a little longer.

The Jets, who took offensive tackle Armand Membou in the first round, selected LSU tight end Mason Taylor in the second round. Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor who played for the Jets (seriously, the longtime Miami Dolphins defensive end spent his second-to-last season with the Jets).

The Jets passed on Brock Bowers last year in the draft and passed on Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland in this draft, both times to take offensive linemen. But the Jets ended up with an intriguing tight end who could start for them fairly soon. Tight end was one of the Jets' biggest needs this offseason.

Taylor wasn't overly productive at LSU. He had just six touchdowns in three seasons and never went over 546 yards in a season. But he's 6-foot-5, 251 pounds and has athletic traits that NFL teams liked.

Taylor's genetics probably didn't hurt either. If Mason Taylor has a career anything close to what Jason Taylor had, the Jets will be overjoyed.