2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Koby Brea, G, Kentucky

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Koby Brea, G, Kentucky

Height: 6-7 • Weight: 215 • Class: Senior • Age: 22

Summary: Brea projects as a shooting specialist who has a clear path to becoming a rotation player because of his highly sought after skill. But in order to avoid being a weak link on defense, he'll need to make improvements to his athleticism.

Comparisons: Sam Hauser

Strengths

Shooting: Lethal shooter who made 43.4% of his 3s on a high volume of 4.9 per game over five college seasons. He has NBA range with a quick release, plus the footwork to shoot off movement actions.

Passing: In no way is he a primary creator, but he has an intelligent floor game. He keeps the ball moving and can make some confident bounce passes through traffic, so there's some flare to him, too.

Size: At 6-foot-7, if he keeps getting stronger and maximizes his athleticism, he could become a non-target on the defensive end.

Concerns

Athleticism: Unless he has a lot of space, he's a below-the-rim player. He made only 43.8% of his layups in the half court, per Synergy. He also lacks a quick first step or burst off the dribble, which limits him when attacking closeouts to only basic pull-ups.

Defense: He lacks quickness moving laterally, doesn't generate many steals and blocks, and has quite a lean frame despite his age.

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.