Murder mystery unfolds in Tennessee after baby girl abandoned and four relatives murdered

By WSB Radio News Staff
MEMPHIS, TN — Four family members were found murdered ‘execution style’ in a wooded area after their baby girl was mysteriously abandoned in a car seat on a stranger’s front lawn in 100-degree heat.

Amy Anderson is a family friend and tells CBS Radio, “it’s tragic. It’s tearing everybody apart. Everybody don’t know what to think. There’s been rumors here and there, but I just wish that everybody would, slow down on the rumors, and wait until stuff is actually put out there as far as the truth goes.”

The baby’s 20-year-old mother, 21-year-old father, 38-year-old grandmother and 15-year-old uncle were discovered dead in what authorities are calling a “calculated and targeted” killing in an area about two hours north of Memphis, Tennessee.

