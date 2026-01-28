Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Caller'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 39-42)

--- Mike Harper (supporting, male, 23-25)

--- Sasha (day player, male, 30-36)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Reality Show, Atlanta-Based Singles

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Homeowner (real people, 35-52)

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Midlife'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Loren (supporting, 35-45)

--- Corey (supporting, 25-45)

--- Scarlet (supporting, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Heir Sent by Heaven'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Rebecca (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Claire (supporting, female, 40-45)

--- Avery & Milo (supporting, male, 7-9)

- Roles pay up to: $9,000

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Crime Boss Kane'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Camila Reyes (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Carlos Lopez (supporting, male, 23-27)

--- Alyssa Whitford (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $9,000

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Calm, Lifestyle-Oriented YouTube Channel Content

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Female On-Camera Host (real people, female, 38-55)

--- Male On-Camera Host (real people, male, 38-55)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ashley (lead, female, 15-30)

--- Amanda (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Robert (lead, male, 18-30)

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $5,200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Indie Drama Feature Project

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

- Roles pay up to: $3,488

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Reality Show, Wild Couples

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Wild Couples (real people, 25+)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Spider Blue'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gloria (supporting, female, 60-70)

--- Corin (supporting, female, 35-50)

--- Thea (supporting, female, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $1,245

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cousins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Feelin' Real Estate'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cynthia Klienschmidt (lead, female, 30-55)

--- Tom Morse (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Abby Morales (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

