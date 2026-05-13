KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Savannah

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Savannah, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

YouTube Game Show Casting Southern Belles - Win $100,000

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Southern Belle (real people, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Savannah

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Renewal' SCAD Capstone Film

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Edward (lead, male, trans male, 23-50)

--- Katherine (supporting, female, trans female, 23-50)

--- Reverence (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-35)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Savannah

- Learn more about the student film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Clap For Me'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Jake Brown (lead, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $350

- Casting locations: Savannah

- Learn more about the student film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Dying a Little' Crew

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Ellis (Already Cast) (lead, male, 19-45)

--- Chief Donnelly (supporting, 30-65)

--- Deputy (day player, 19-35)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Savannah

- Learn more about the student film here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'A Split In Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nova (supporting, male, 18+)

- Casting locations: Savannah

- Learn more about the short film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Squeal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lola (lead, female, 14-18)

--- Cara (lead, female, 14-18)

--- Bradley (supporting, male, 18-20)

- Casting locations: Savannah

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Broadcasting 101'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Randy Friedman (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Sadie Leavitt (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Talia Burdett (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Casting locations: Savannah

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Look Inside'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Monroe (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Julian Jones (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Mason Colloway (lead, male, 17-30)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.