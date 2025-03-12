Movies and TV shows casting in Georgia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Georgia, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Canva
'The Taste of Blood'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Vivian (lead, female, 18-30)
--- Mark (lead, male, 18-30)
--- Count Caspien (supporting, male, 40-60)
- Average hourly rate: $156
- Casting locations: Savannah
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'B-Side'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- 9-1-1 Dispatch Operator (voiceover, 30-65)
--- Logan (supporting, male, 20-35)
--- Adam (supporting, male, 40-55)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Documentary Recreations'
- Project type: documentary
- Roles:
--- Siren (day player, female, 20-35)
--- Marine Biologist (day player, male, 25-45)
--- Knight (day player, female, 20-45)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the documentary here
Canva
'Turnt AF'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Clerk (day player, 18-40)
--- Cop (day player, 18-100)
--- Nurse (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Ryan and Alyssa'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Olivia (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Cooper (supporting, male, 20-30)
--- Tina (supporting, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $22
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Hot Spring,' Crew'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Film Editor (crew)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Dirty Dollars'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)
--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)
--- Detective Diana Clark (supporting, female, 28-51)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
'P's'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- P's (lead, female, male, gender-nonconforming, 25-40)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
'Closed Doors'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Family (lead, 8-50)
--- Host (lead, 35-45)
- Average hourly rate: $40
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
'Painting the Lake'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
--- Max (lead, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Horror Feature'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Analiese (lead, female, 28-40)
--- Koz (supporting, male, 20-35)
--- Julen (supporting, male, 48-65)
- Average hourly rate: $62
- Casting locations: Delray Beach, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'After Vice'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Marcela (supporting, female, 18-35)
--- Alejandro (lead, male, 25-45)
--- Raul (supporting, male, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Etude of Life'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Young Elsa (supporting, female, 18-29)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.