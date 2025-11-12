Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Mr. Goggins 2: The Cabin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Vincent (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Helen (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'East'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jaslyn Murphy (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Keisha Smith (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Damontre Harris (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Closed Doors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Family (lead, 8-50)

--- Host (lead, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Game of Heirs,'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- ADELINE VANDERBILT (lead, female, 19-32)

--- REY RUTHERFURD (lead, male, 19-32)

--- BRANDON (supporting, male, 6-15)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Corey (lead, 18-30)

--- Skyler (lead, 18-30)

--- Connection Specialist (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Dating'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Participant (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.