Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

'The Book of Nemo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Red Leader (day player, 25-60)

--- Blue Leader (day player, 24-60)

--- Unconscious Child (day player, 6-14)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Closed Doors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Family (lead, 8-50)

--- Host (lead, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Surrogate Mother'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary (lead, female, 28-43)

--- Shela (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Izabella (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'9-1-1: Nashville,' Recurring Stand-In Talent'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Stand-In Male (day player, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Another Man's Wife'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gala Attendees (background extra, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Game of Heirs,'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- ADELINE VANDERBILT (lead, female, 19-32)

--- REY RUTHERFURD (lead, male, 19-32)

--- BRANDON (supporting, male, 6-15)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Waffle Hut' Vertical Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Barbie (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Donny (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Shane (lead, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Mr. Goggins 2: The Cabin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Vincent (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Helen (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- CIARA (supporting, female, 35-42)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dating'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Participant (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the feature film here

