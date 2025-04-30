Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'You Never Loved Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alisha (lead, female, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mary Magdalene'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mary Magdalene (lead, female, 25-65)

--- Disciples (supporting, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Indie Film, Film Editor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Never to Return'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Investigator Strickland (lead, male, 30-60)

--- Daniel (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Student (background extra, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'My Millionaire Boss is in Love with Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clara Goodwin (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- William Prescott (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Max Anderson (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Hiding Miss Mobster'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Granger (supporting, 30-40)

--- DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)

--- Emily (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Sweet Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Arianna (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Q (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $11

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- CIARA (supporting, female, 35-42)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'P.K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mike (supporting, male, 15-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

--- Характерні актори (supporting, 5-100)

--- Actores de carácter (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.