Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Turnt AF'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clerk (day player, 18-40)

--- Cop (day player, 18-100)

--- Nurse (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Scavenger Hunt'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High School Students (background extra, 18-20)

--- College Student Party Goers (supporting, 18-20)

--- Robert (High Schooler) (supporting, male, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Closed Doors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Family (lead, 8-50)

--- Host (lead, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Black At: A Black Students Matter Movement,' Background Extras'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Pre-K-12 Teacher (background extra, 30-50)

--- Director of Photography/Cinematographer (crew)

--- Sound Mixer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $42

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'U.T.P.'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

--- VFX Artist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Crown Beyond the Grave'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Emma (day player, female, 20-40)

--- Lawyers (background extra, female, male, 20-50)

--- Dr. White and Isabella's Doctor (day player, female, male, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Mark (day player, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Fading Passion,' Cinematographer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $95

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

--- Ciara (supporting, female, 35-42)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Woman With a Guardian Angel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, 25-30)

--- Tour WOMAN (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Tiktok Content Creator (content creators & real people, 20-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the short film here

