Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'TKWTD'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Featured Extras for May 2025 (lead, 18-50)

--- 1990's Era Female Extras (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Featured Extras (non-speaking) (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Fortune of Bay'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Newport Beach, California; Laguna Beach, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ocean Avenue'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Elizabeth Owens (supporting, female, 34-40)

--- Officer Lacy (supporting, female, 30-34)

--- Adam (supporting, male, 28-32)

- Average hourly rate: $105

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Baby Daddy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Freya (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Jax Maxwell (lead, male, 25-37)

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Gum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dark Night'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

--- David (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'I Love Susu'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background and Extras (background extra, 18-70)

- Average hourly rate: $24

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Impossible Number'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Brad (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Student (day player, 20-30)

--- Layla (lead, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dead Fred'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jane (day player, female, 25-40)

--- Fred (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Joe (day player, male, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Small Indie Romantic Comedy'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenny (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Brian (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Paul (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Hartford, Connecticut; White Plains, New York; New York City, New York; New London, Connecticut; Durham, New Hampshire

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Don't Miss Me When I'm Gone'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Daisy Evans (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Owen Gray (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Caleb Miller (lead, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $88

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'No Sweat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Vicarion'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- ROSE DALTRY (lead, female, 21-24)

--- NURSE TOLAND (day player, female, 25-60)

--- DOWNTOWN UBER DRIVER (day player, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'White Plains'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- NYC 90s-era Female Posh Socialite types (background extra, female, 18-70)

--- BG to portray Attractive, High End Fashionable NYC types (background extra, 18-40)

--- NYC 90s-era Male Classy Socialite types (background extra, male, 18-70)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Imperium Wars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Andrea Constantinopolous (supporting, female, 13-16)

--- Charlotte Regina Constantinopolous (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Frederick Palmer (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Urban Muse'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rachel (lead, female, 15-22)

--- trevor (lead, male, 11-15)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Victory Is In Hand'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Parker (supporting, male, 21-30)

--- Fiona Letts (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Hadley Robinson (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.