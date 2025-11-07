The most expensive neighborhoods in Macon

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Macon metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Barrington Hall (Macon, GA)

Median sale price

: $414,500 |

Median days on market

: 104 days

1150 Barrington Place Way, Macon, GA 31220

- List price: $372,550

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,620

- See 1150 Barrington Place Way, Macon, GA 31220 on Redfin.com

116 Hampton Way, Macon, GA 31220

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,252

- See 116 Hampton Way, Macon, GA 31220 on Redfin.com

176 Hampton Way, Macon, GA 31220

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,301

- See 176 Hampton Way, Macon, GA 31220 on Redfin.com

228 Trellis Walk, Macon, GA 31220

- List price: $325,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,500

- See 228 Trellis Walk, Macon, GA 31220 on Redfin.com

#2. Beall's Hill Historic District (Macon, GA)

Median sale price

: $280,000 |

Median days on market

: 31 days

1381 Jackson St, Macon, GA 31201

- List price: $169,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 630

- See 1381 Jackson St, Macon, GA 31201 on Redfin.com

940 Cole St, Macon, GA 31201

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,692

- See 940 Cole St, Macon, GA 31201 on Redfin.com

965 New St, Macon, GA 31201

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 1,542

- See 965 New St, Macon, GA 31201 on Redfin.com

967 Cole St, Macon, GA 31201

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,313

- See 967 Cole St, Macon, GA 31201 on Redfin.com

#3. Vineville Historic District (Macon, GA)

Median sale price

: $274,000 |

Median days on market

: 42 days

192 Corbin Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,148

- See 192 Corbin Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

215 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,482

- See 215 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

227 Corbin Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,570

- See 227 Corbin Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

353 Buford Pl, Macon, GA 31204

- List price: $182,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,555

- See 353 Buford Pl, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#4. Ingleside Historic District (Macon, GA)

Median sale price

: $255,000 |

Median days on market

: 30 days

250 Crumps Park Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- List price: $159,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,999

- See 250 Crumps Park Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

3408 Ridge Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- List price: $179,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,076

- See 3408 Ridge Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

3687 Overlook Dr, Macon, GA 31204

- List price: $479,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,788

- See 3687 Overlook Dr, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

3823 Overlook Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,454

- See 3823 Overlook Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#5. Fort Hill Historic District (Macon, GA)

Median sale price

: $55,000 |

Median days on market

: 105 days

1012 Emery Hwy, Macon, GA 31217

- List price: $82,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 784

- See 1012 Emery Hwy, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

760 Cowan St, Macon, GA 31217

- List price: $170,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,948

- See 760 Cowan St, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

866 Stewart St, Macon, GA 31217

- List price: $135,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,040

- See 866 Stewart St, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

872 Fort Hill St, Macon, GA 31217

- List price: $92,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,422

- See 872 Fort Hill St, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.