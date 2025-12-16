Most expensive homes for sale in Warner Robins

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Warner Robins listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 104 Trotters Ct, Warner Robins

- Price: $2,650,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,272

- Price per square foot: $285

- Lot size: 3.1 acres

- Days on market: 69 days

#2. 216 Stathams Way, Warner Robins

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,618

- Price per square foot: $162

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 5 days

#3. 99 Bass Rd, Warner Robins

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,440

- Price per square foot: $203

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 62 days

#4. 113 Carriage Run, Warner Robins

- Price: $699,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,350

- Price per square foot: $130

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 187 days

#5. 230 Tucker Rd, Warner Robins

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,354

- Price per square foot: $130

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

#6. 221 Bristleleaf Path, Kathleen

- Price: $698,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,714

- Price per square foot: $187

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 80 days

#7. 32 Willow Lake Dr, Warner Robins

- Price: $650,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,357

- Price per square foot: $149

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 93 days

#8. 121 Bridgeway Dr, Warner Robins

- Price: $649,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,217

- Price per square foot: $154

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 39 days

#9. 410 Woodlands Blvd, Kathleen

- Price: $645,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,572

- Price per square foot: $180

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 125 days (-$10,900 price reduction since listing)

#10. 300 Pine Trace Ln, Kathleen

- Price: $630,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,438

- Price per square foot: $183

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 89 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)

