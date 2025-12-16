Most expensive homes for sale in Valdosta

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Valdosta listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1 Fox Hollow Cir, Valdosta

- Price: $1,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,372

- Price per square foot: $362

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 157 days

#2. 4524 Robert Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $1,850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,361

- Price per square foot: $197

- Lot size: 4.6 acres

- Days on market: 55 days

#3. 3219 Country Club Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $1,450,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,046

- Price per square foot: $239

- Lot size: 5.4 acres

- Days on market: 101 days

#4. 1100 Ravenwood Cir, Valdosta

- Price: $1,330,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,210

- Price per square foot: $255

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 130 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 3906 Loblolly Ln, Valdosta

- Price: $1,275,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,587

- Price per square foot: $277

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 105 days

#6. 4333 Spring Branch Cir, Valdosta

- Price: $1,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,235

- Price per square foot: $229

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 18 days

#7. 6 Trotters Way, Valdosta

- Price: $1,075,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,302

- Price per square foot: $249

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 7 days

#8. 3580 Banks Way, Valdosta

- Price: $1,050,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $375

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 4 days

#9. 793 Lake Laurie Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $998,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,000

- Price per square foot: $166

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 259 days (-$101,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 4837 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $949,000

- 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,134

- Price per square foot: $154

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 29 days

