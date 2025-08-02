Missing Atlanta man found dead in Florida $5,000 reward offered

FLEMING ISLAND, FL — Authorities in Florida say a missing Atlanta man has been found dead, and a $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the remains of 24-year-old Nicholas Lamont Anderson were discovered on May 7 on private property near the St. Johns River in Fleming Island, close to the Doctor’s Lake Bridge.

Investigators say the discovery was made after a homeowner called for help upon finding the remains. Detectives are now focusing on Anderson’s whereabouts and activities in early April, hoping to piece together what led to his death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The $5,000 reward remains available as the investigation continues.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story