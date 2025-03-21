News

Man appears to have fallen from 19th floor of building

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man appears to have fallen from the 19th floor of a building in Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to 327 Mitchell St. around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, after reports of an unresponsive man.

Police say they found a man who “appeared to have fallen from the 19th floor of the property.”

According to investigators, there was no signs of foul play.

The victim was removed at the direction of the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. The investigation remains ongoing.

