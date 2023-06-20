Zoo Atlanta welcomes baby sloth on Father’s Day

It was a special Sunday at Zoo Atlanta as a baby sloth was born.

The zoo announced Cocoa, a 30-year-old Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth, became a dad again on Father’s Day. The baby sloth was born to Cocoa and female Nutella. The infant is the first for 6-year-old Nutella.

“We are delighted about the birth of Nutella’s infant, especially on Father’s Day,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation at Zoo Atlanta. “Among mammals, sloths are unusual in almost every way. Our ability to share their adaptations with our Members and guests is one of the many ways we have of creating connections that help our visitors understand that Earth’s biodiversity is vast, many-layered, and deserving of our protection.”

The zoo’s veterinary team also confirms the other female in its sloth community - Bonnie - is expecting an infant in the coming weeks. Her two previous offspring, daughters Willow and Raisin, now live at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos.

Zoo Atlanta says Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths are native to Central and South America. They’re not currently classified as endangered, but wild populations face mounting threats due to human activities. The zoo says in addition to challenges such as habitat loss for illegal logging, hundreds of sloths are electrocuted each year while attempting to use power lines to travel among fragmented forest patches.









