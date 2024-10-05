Local

Zoo Atlanta saying farewell to giant panda family after 25 years with ‘Panda-Palooza’ Saturday

By WSBTV

Pandas at Zoo Atlanta (Zoo Atlanta)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to four giant pandas who will be heading to China in a couple of weeks.

Zoo Atlanta is hosting a “Panda-Palooza” event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with special activities wishing the giant pandas farewell.

Giant pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1999 and are parents of Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

The giant panda family can be viewed at the Zoo’s Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Panda Conservation Center.

Image 1 of 37

Pandas at Zoo Atlanta (Zoo Atlanta)

“While Zoo Atlanta will certainly miss Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, and their departure is bittersweet, they have created a momentous legacy here in Atlanta and around the world, leaving their mark not only in the hearts of their friends and fans, but on the scientific and zoological communities’ understanding of the behavior, biology, and care of this rare and treasured species,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO of Zoo Atlanta. “It has been our privilege to be able to share this remarkable family with our Members and guests for 25 years.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!