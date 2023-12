FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Young Slime Life defendant Shannon Stillwell is in the hospital after officials say he was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Stillwell was stabbed overnight.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Stillwell, AKA Shannon Jackson, AKA SB, is facing RICO charges, murder, participation in a criminal street gang, and gun charges.

